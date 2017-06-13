Regulators review policy that financially hit thousands of utility customers following indictment

State utility regulators Tuesday voted to review a policy that allowed more than a dozen small water companies to jack up their rates on customers to pay for their personal income taxes.

This follows the federal bribery and fraud indictment of a former member of the Arizona Corporation Commission who spearheaded the effort six year ago.

Since 2011, 29 utility companies have raised their rates on customers to cover their income taxes, forcing more than 91,000 people to pay higher water bills, according to a commission spokeswoman.  

While the five-member commission could reverse the policy, it's unlikely that customers will see a refund.

The commission does not have the legal authority to force utilities to give back money, only the courts have that power.

Gary Pierce, the former chairman of the Commission,  is accused of selling his vote on the 2011 rate hike to the owner of Johnson Utilities, George Johnson, for cash and potentially real estate.

The federal indictment also accuses lobbyist, Jim Norton, of funneling $31,500 to Sherry Pierce, the wife of Gary Pierce and a congressional staffer.

All four pleaded not guilty last week in court.

