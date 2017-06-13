Equipment for students with autism destroyed when pipe breaks

Class is canceled this week at St. Dominic Savio Academy in Tempe after a pipe burst over break, leaving water damage on the floors and other items.

The school’s director, Corinna Ndolo, says it appears a pipe ruptured behind the water fountain on Sunday. Crews have been working to clean up.

“They've had to suck out the water, but now the carpet has to be replaced,” says Ndolo.

The non-profit academy serves more than 20 K-12 students with autism. It’s unclear if insurance will cover the replacement of therapeutic tools damaged in the incident.

“Tunnels and a ball pit and a rock wall,” says Ndolo. “Giving them some time to spend in a swing or some massage and squeezing and those types of activities help our students to remain centered, to feel calm.”

Staff created a fundraising site for the community to contribute to repairs and replacements:

Visit the Go Fund Me link here: https://www.gofundme.com/stdomsavio

Classes will be held off-site until the building can be repaired. Ndolo says that process may take a month.

