It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix

Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps.

On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures. The official low temperature recorded Tuesday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor was 69 degrees.

Valley highs rebounded to the mid and upper 90s Tuesday afternoon in the wake of a low-pressure system tracking through the Great Basin. The normal high for Phoenix this time of the year is 104.

But thanks to a subtropical ridge of high pressure moving into the region from Mexico over the next several days, the heat will be turned up!

"Getting REALLY hot early next week."- National Weather Service

Excessive Heat Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation of the dangerous heat this weather feature is expected to produce.

The watches start for Greater Phoenix area Friday morning and continue through Tuesday evening. During this time, daytime highs will range from 110 to 118. Morning lows will be in the 80s.

Communities above 5,000 feet in Grand Canyon country, northern Gila County and Yavapai County are under a watch starting Saturday morning. Daytime highs here are expected to surpass 100. These watches will likely be upgraded to warnings.

During this time, heat-related illnesses are possible, especially for those spending time outdoors. You're encouraged to limit activities to the early morning or late evening hours, drink lots of water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, hang out in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors, as they are most susceptible to the effects of this heat.

For Phoenix, the forecast high Wednesday is 104, with 108 Thursday, 111 Friday, 112 Saturday, 115 Sunday, 117 Monday and 118 Tuesday. Records will be threatened.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone Wednesday for Maricopa County. Those with respiratory issues and small children should limit outdoor activities, as ozone can make it difficult to breathe. People are encouraged to reduce driving and limit the use of gas-powered equipment. And make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

No rain is in the forecast for Arizona through at least early next week.

Temperatures skyrocket this week reaching excessive levels this weekend. 115+ on the deserts. Excessive Heat Watch. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/7QQiy0zQn2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 13, 2017

Heating up Friday thru the weekend, then getting REALLY hot early next week. Around 117 in the Phoenix area by next Monday! #azheat pic.twitter.com/KS5hJ7aCbx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 13, 2017

