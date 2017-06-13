It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to PhoenixPosted: Updated:
It's going to be a scorcher! Heat wave headed to Phoenix
Get ready for a major heat wave to come rolling into town this week, bringing sunshine, sweat and some serious triple digit temps. On Tuesday, desert-dwellers lucked out as we soaked in one last day of cooler-than-normal temperatures.More >
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.More >
6 scorpion facts to make your skin crawl
Outside your home, inside the house, these creepy-crawly creatures can be found anywhere.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
Lower temperatures for Sunday and Monday
Temperatures are taking a tumble Sunday and Monday before stifling heat invades Arizona by the end of the new week.More >
Hurricanes: Storms like no other
A truly majestic storm, hurricanes are like no other storm on earth. We can’t prevent hurricanes from forming, but through history, we have learned to better predict the storms' intensity, paths and destruction.More >
Red Flag Warning issued for Kaibab National Forest this weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kaibab National Forest for Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. both days.More >
Temperatures dropping slightly this weekend and into next week
Less hot temperatures are in the forecast over the next several days as a trough begins to push through the Pacific Northwest.More >
Looking to beat the heat? Get away to Prescott!
When the Valley heat is just too much to handle, a two-hour road trip offers relief. It's often 15 degrees cooler in the Prescott area, which is just perfect for exploring all kinds of adventures.More >
Arizona Lightning by Royal Norman
There are over a half million lightning strikes across Arizona in a given year, most of that occurring during the summer monsoon. It's beautiful, yet very dangerous.More >
