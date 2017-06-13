Scottsdale firefighter treats own father-in-law during fire rescue

A Scottsdale firefighter found himself in the unique position of helping and treating his own father-in-law while responding to a house fire Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. near 56th Street and Osborn.

Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home after calls came in about smoke and flames pouring from the house.

This fire quickly spread into the attic space of the home, causing significant damage and displacing one resident.

That resident, a man in his 70s, was treated and transported with minor burns to both of his arms. He suffered the burns after he was forced to travel through smoke and heat to get out of the home.

But firefighters say this was not a typical call for one firefighter.

"An interesting part of this story was that a Scottsdale unit recognized the address and added to the call to find that this was the father-in-law of the Engineer," reads a statement from the Scottsdale Fire Department. "It was that very crew who treated and transported the burn patient. He was in stable condition and doing well upon transport."

There were no other injuries to report and firefighters are calling the man very "lucky."

Investigators are looking into the cause of this fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.