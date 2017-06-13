ASU, Grayhawk Golf Club to Host NCAA Golf Championships from 2020-22

The course currently hosts the AJCA Thunderbird International Junior and has been since 2000. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona State University has made history again in the golf world.

The school and Grayhawk Golf Club will host the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Golf Championships in Scottsdale from 2020 to 2022. It's the first time a university and a golf course will host the championships for three consecutive years.

The championships are nationally televised and they should be an economic boost for the Valley as each tournament brings 30 different schools to the state.

The 2020 championships are scheduled to be held from May 22 to 27 for the women and May 29 to June 3 for the men. In 2021, it will be similar start times with the women playing from May 21 to May 26 and May 28 to June for the men. In 2022, the women’s championships will be held from May 20 to 25, while the men’s championships will take place May 27 to June 1.

"It's a wonderful thing for our golf programs, for our golf community. They're so supportive of everything we do and we could not be any more excited to go to Grayhawk and host a national championship," said Missy Farr-Kaye, the head coach for the ASU women's golf team.

Farr-Kaye won WGCA and Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in 2017.

The ASU women were on top of the golf world when they won the NCAA championship three weeks ago in Elk Grove, Illinois. To add to that, senior Monica Vaughn was named Pac-12 Golfer of the Year and she won the Honda Award for golf, which is given to the top collegiate female athlete.

Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor course is a par-72, 7,090-yard course that Golf Magazine named one of the best public golf courses in Arizona. It has previously hosted PGA tournaments and Pro-Ams.

ASU is hosting a NCAA Golf Championship for the first time since the women did it in 1992.

The university is also the only program in collegiate history to capture the men's and women's team titles in the same season. They did that in 1990.

The ASU men's golf team has a bright future after qualifying for the NCAA tournament with three freshmen, a sophomore and a senior. Incoming freshman and Chandler-native Mason Andersen, who has qualified for the 2017 U.S. Open, highlights the incoming class for the ASU men.

