Snowbowl's $15 million improvements will improve accessibility

The installation of the quad chairlift is part of a $15 million capital improvement program for the 2017/2018 season. (Source: Arizona Snowbowl)

The new quad chairlift will increase the overall uphill capacity. (Source: Arizona Snowbowl)

Arizona Snowbowl will continue to increase its overall uphill capacity and accessibility with a $15 million capital investment to install a quad chairlift this June.

The Doppelmayr quad chairlift is a conveyor belt style lift that moves a skier along the loading zone to a waiting chair.

The lift is ideal for beginners, according to J.R. Murray, general manager at Arizona Snowbowl. It increases the efficiency and accessibility.

"Conveyor technology is used when teaching new skiers and snowboarders, and has revolutionized learning to ski and ride by removing the anxiety and physical demands of getting on a moving chairlift, which makes it more fun and easier to ride," said J.R. Murray, general manager at Arizona Snowbowl.

The chairlift will replace the existing Hart Prairie Riblet double chairlift that was originally installed in 1981. The renovation will be ready for the 2017/2018 skiing season.

The quad chairlift is a part of a $15 million dollar capital investment program for the 2017/2018 season. It is estimated to increase the overall uphill capacity by 85 percent, including the $35 million in renovations over the past three seasons.

Other projects included in the investment program include new trails, enhanced snowmaking, and a new mountain coaster.

