Smoke from mountain fire will flow into parts of Flagstaff

Changing winds are expected to send smoke from a fire burning on a mountain 17 miles northwest of Flagstaff into parts of the northern Arizona city for several days beginning late Tuesday.

The fire has burned 8.8 square miles on Kendrick Mountain's northeastern flank since lightning started it June 1.

Firefighters plan several days of setting fires to burn forest debris near the top of the mountain to help protect a lookout tower and historic cabin. Crews previously wrapped the cabin with flame-resistant materials.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain and containment of the perimeter is estimated at 5 percent. Nearby U.S. 180 is closed because of reduced visibility due to smoke.

Approximately 480 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Multiple wildland units enroute to woody mountain road for report of a woodland fire with smoke showing. — FFD Information (@FlagstaffFire) June 13, 2017

As hot, dry windy conditions persist throughout the Northern Arizona region and potential for wildfire growth... https://t.co/zuS9ipsd1H — FFD Information (@FlagstaffFire) June 12, 2017

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.