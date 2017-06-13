Woman may have been driving impaired in fatal Avondale car crash

Authorities say a woman may have been driving under the influence of drugs at the time of a car crash in Avondale that left a man dead.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 22-year-old Daniel Catalan was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after Monday's 5 p.m. crash near 113th Avenue and Indian School Road.

They say Catalan was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bethzy Chavez Delacruz, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the possibility of drug impairment for Delacruz.

They say excessive speed also is being looked at as a factor in the crash after the vehicle she was driving reportedly veered into oncoming traffic.

Sheriff's officials say no charges have been submitted against Delacruz pending the outcome of the investigation.

