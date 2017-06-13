Most Excellent 80s Movies to Enjoy Again With the Family

By Krissy Lenz, Guru of Geekery

Can’t find anything to watch with the family after scrolling through all of Netflix? Look into childhood favorites for movie ideas! These selections areavailable to rent for around $2.99 just about anywhere you can stream movies. They’re also easy to find on DVD or even VHS. Plus, keep your eyes open for retro screenings at movie theaters in the Valley!

The Princess Bride (1987) Rated PG is a story within a story. In the real world a sick young man and his Grampa read the Princess Bride. It tells the story of the determined Princess Buttercup, her true love Westley and their adventures of fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love and miracles.

Mom Likes: Unlike most of the other 80’s movies I have to recommend, this one features a strong lady character. Bonus? If your kids like Princess Bride, they will enjoy seeing Robin Wright aka Princess Buttercup as a strong warrior woman in DCs Wonder Woman movie. Mom also likes that true love conquers all and that the real story is the power of books, reading and sharing stories between generations.

Kid Likes: The adventure and the theme of never giving up!



Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) Rated PG. Two best friends travel through time to finish their history report and eventually save the world with the help of their historically significant friends.

Mom Likes: The story of friendship, Bill and Ted support each other’s strengths and weaknesses. The personages of historical significance also highlight individual skills and strengths. In the end, the boys learn that they have to put in effort to achieve their goals, and world peace.

Kid Likes: The story of underdogs who save the day and achieve their goals with Excellence.

Ghostbusters (1984) Rated PG. A team of scientists discover the ability to capture and contain ghosts… good news, because a big bad monster is on its way to New York!

Mom Likes: Our heroes are scientists who use their minds to create solutions to confront the baddies. I also recommend this movie because, while most of the movies of this era feature boys and men in the leading hero roles- Ghostbusters has a modern update that puts women in the hero roles.

Kid Likes: The Ghostbusters don’t listen to people who put them down and think ghosts aren’t real.

Back to the Future & The Back to the Future Trilogy (1985- 1990) Rated PG. Marty McFly is an ordinary kid who gets wrapped up in an extraordinary journey through time along with his mad scientist bestie, Doc Brown. Marty travels to the past to make sure his parents fall in love, to the future to make sure his kids are successful and then into the old west to save Doc Brown.

Mom Likes: Mad scientists made 80s movies fun! I love whenever Doc has to explain to Marty how to think 4th dimensionally through time. I also love the idea of a kid meeting his young parents.

Kid Likes: Marty McFly makes mistakes, but he finds a way to correct them. It is a good lesson to not be afraid of making mistakes.

The Goonies (1985) Rated PG is the story of a gang of friends who follow a treasure map in order to escape bad guys, discover treasure and save their town.

Mom Likes: The adventure, of course. I love that the gang all have strengths that they use to get the group through each obstacle they face. Most of all, I love the “never give up” message that Goonies never say die!

Kid Likes: The story of Sloth, who finds a new family that accepts him as he is.

Raiders of the Lost Ark & the Indiana Jones Trilogy (1981- 1990) PG- PG 13. An adventuring Archaeologist journeys across the world discovering magical relics using his knowledge of history and legend.

Mom Likes: The adventuring hero uses his mind and knowledge as much as he uses his weapons.

Kid Likes: Indiana Jones solves the puzzles and traps in creative ways.

Labyrinth (1986) Rated PG is a fantasy adventure where young Sarah finds herself in a mysterious world. She must journey through a treacherous Labyrinth in order to save her baby brother from the mystical Goblin King.

Mom Likes: That the main character is a stubborn young woman who has to learn about herself and face taking responsibility in order to save the day. Also, David Bowie is resplendent.

Kid Likes: Sarah learns a lesson and becomes a better person by the end of the story.

The Neverending Story (1984) Rated PG tells the tale of Bastian, a young man who escapes into the world of a story book in order to forget the real world worries of bullies and trouble at home. Only, the story of the book might be more real than he imagines.

Mom Likes: That the world of imagination is powerful enough to help us sort through our real world troubles.

Kid Likes: The troubled kid finds a safe place in his books.



