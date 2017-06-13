Pet of the Week: John Lennon

There’s never an easy time to be a sick or injured homeless pet in the state of Arizona. June, however, can be an especially trying part of the year for cats and kittens, but fortunately, the Arizona Humane Society has several local "Foster Heroes" who volunteer to care for such furry felines until they’re officially ready to hit the adoption floor.

John Lennon is a recent example of a homeless pet who was aided by a Foster Hero after he and his band came through the doors of AHS, each suffering from various ailments.

In the case of John Lennon, the little guy was battling an upper respiratory infection. After getting plenty of love and attention, however, he is ready to once again hit the stage and find himself a forever home.

If you agree that "all you need is love," this 4-month-old domestic shorthair could be the perfect companion for you. But you’ll only know if you hop aboard your yellow submarine and twist and shout your way to the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion as soon as possible.

And remember, even if you aren’t looking to adopt the next rock legend, fostering is an amazing way to help save animals, and thanks to the Arizona Humane Society’s online foster orientation, becoming a Foster Hero is easier than ever.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.