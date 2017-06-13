Phoenix man accused of firing shots at police officer's Ahwatukee home

Ian Melton is accused of firing shots at the home of a police officer (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Phoenix man is accused of firing shots at the Ahwatukee home of a police officer.

Ian Andrew Melton, 23, faces felony charges of drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police believe that on May 20, Melton used a Glock .40 caliber handgun to fire shots at the home of a current Phoenix police officer.

Officers say they found five shell casings near the home. suspect bullet fragments and a bullet hole were found in the attached garage.

No one was hurt. The officer who owns the home was out of town at the time.

During the investigation, witnesses revealed Melton was in the area that night, and that shots were heard being fired after he left a nearby home. Witnesses also say Melton is "anti-police," according to court documents.

Later, when police tracked down Melton at his apartment, he admitted owning a .40 caliber Glock handgun.

Police say they located that gun in his room, along with ammunition, according to the court documents. the documents go on to state that the ammo "found at the scene matched the type and head stamp of the ammunition found Ian's bedroom."

