Police ID stabbing victim found in north Phoenix parking lot

Phoenix police have identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a parking lot in north Phoenix earlier this month.

Police say the body of 25-year-old Evin Paulos had numerous stab wounds.

A passerby spotted the body on Saturday morning, June 3, near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads.

The victim was reportedly stabbed 30 times.

Police say they do have a suspect but are not releasing that name at this time.

