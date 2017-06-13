Family escapes Phoenix house fire that killed family dog

A Phoenix home caught on fire Tuesday morning and the family inside managed to escape, but their pet did not.

Two kids and their mother smelled smoke in their home and then they realized that their house was on fire.

Captain Reda Bigler with the Phoenix Fire Department says that the column of smoke was visible from a mile away as crews responded to the working house fire.

The family immediately evacuated with no injuries. They tried to go back into the house, with the help of bystanders and neighbors, for their dog.

"They were making some attempts to go back in and get their family pet, but were kept out by the amount of smoke and fire," Bigler said.

The cat was not found but the dog was pulled from the fire. According to Bigler, crews used a Fido Bag in an attempt to revive the dog but the dog had already inhaled too much smoke.

Developed by a Glendale firefighter, a Fido Bag is packed with the essential tools to get a pet through a crisis -- pet oxygen masks (human ones don't fit pets' heads), burn sheets, bandages, protective restraints, thick protective gloves for the rescuer and rinsing saline, among other things.

Bigler says that the family of four will be displaced due to the fire's damages.

"You shouldn't go back in or attempt to get anything or any of your belongings. Your life is worth way more than anything that can be replaced in that home," Bigler said. "You become part of the problem once you breathe in that smoke."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.