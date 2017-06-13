Family escapes Phoenix house fire that killed family dog

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Serjio Hernandez) (Source: Serjio Hernandez)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: Serjio Hernandez) (Source: Serjio Hernandez)
(Source: Serjio Hernandez) (Source: Serjio Hernandez)
(Source: Serjio Hernandez) (Source: Serjio Hernandez)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Phoenix home caught on fire Tuesday morning and the family inside managed to escape, but their pet did not. 

Two kids and their mother smelled smoke in their home and then they realized that their house was on fire.

Captain Reda Bigler with the Phoenix Fire Department says that the column of smoke was visible from a mile away as crews responded to the working house fire. 

The family immediately evacuated with no injuries. They tried to go back into the house, with the help of bystanders and neighbors, for their dog.

"They were making some attempts to go back in and get their family pet, but were kept out by the amount of smoke and fire," Bigler said. 

The cat was not found but the dog was pulled from the fire. According to Bigler, crews used a Fido Bag in an attempt to revive the dog but the dog had already inhaled too much smoke.

Developed by a Glendale firefighter, a Fido Bag is packed with the essential tools to get a pet through a crisis -- pet oxygen masks (human ones don't fit pets' heads), burn sheets, bandages, protective restraints, thick protective gloves for the rescuer and rinsing saline, among other things. 

Bigler says that the family of four will be displaced due to the fire's damages. 

"You shouldn't go back in or attempt to get anything or any of your belongings. Your life is worth way more than anything that can be replaced in that home," Bigler said. "You become part of the problem once you breathe in that smoke."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Valley family fries up scorpion for a snack

    Valley family fries up scorpion for a snack

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:42:30 GMT

    One Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them.

    More >

    One Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them.

    More >

  • DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit

    DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-06-13 16:24:37 GMT
    The basic findings clear the department's second in command, Lt. Col. Heston Silbert, who was off duty and gave chase in his personal vehicle with no lights, no sirens, running red lights and speeding, a violation of state law. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)The basic findings clear the department's second in command, Lt. Col. Heston Silbert, who was off duty and gave chase in his personal vehicle with no lights, no sirens, running red lights and speeding, a violation of state law. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk to the public against the severity of the crime? 

    More >

    It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk to the public against the severity of the crime? 

    More >

  • Natural and effective remedies to survive monsoon headaches

    Natural and effective remedies to survive monsoon headaches

    Monsoon 2017 is right around the corner, and with the sudden changes in atmospheric pressure, many people wind up suffering from weather-triggered headaches. It's why you might get a headache when flying, hiking or even traveling to a new elevation. Acupuncture and Asian medicine expert Dr. Ed Lamadrid shared some natural and effective remedies to survive monsoon headaches. For more information: EdLamadrid.com.  

    More >

    Monsoon 2017 is right around the corner. With the sudden changes in atmospheric pressure, many people wind up suffering from weather-triggered headaches. It's why you might get a headache when flying, hiking or even traveling to a new elevation. Acupuncture and Asian medicine expert Dr. Ed Lamadrid shared some natural and effective remedies to survive monsoon headaches. For more information: EdLamadrid.com.  

    More >
    •   