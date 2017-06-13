Five stranded hikers rescued from Four Peaks

Five hikers needed rescuing from the Four Peaks Wilderness Monday after becoming lost near Browns Peak. They had run low on food and water, and called for help.

The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office says they were found in an area where it was unsafe to land a helicopter due to the terrain, so instead search and rescue crews started out on foot. They hiked approximately two miles to get to them.

While the hikers waited for crews to get to them, the Sheriff's helicopter dropped water packs.

All five were finally rescued 12 hours after the operation began. They are all in good condition.