Reward offered for suspect in 5 Circle K armed robberies

Police believe this man is behind a string of armed robberies at Phoenix Circle K stores. (Source: Silent Witness and Phoenix Police Department)

Police are searching for the man who has robbed clerks at four Phoenix Circle Ks, hitting one location twice.

The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance videos and photos of the suspect Tuesday, explaining that he is believed to be behind as many as five armed robberies since April 2. The most recent robbery was just last week.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 40. He is between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall. He has a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

“He carries a handgun or rifle and demands money,” according to the Silent Witness flyer.

Surveillance video from one of the armed robberies shows the suspect calmly walking into the store what looks like a black bandanna covering his nose and mouth. There is no audio, but he is clearly talking to the clerk as he or she removes cash from the register and hands it over. The man took the money as if accepting change and left without further incident.

[WATCH: Surveillance video of armed suspect robbing Circle K clerk]

All but one of the armed robberies happened between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. One happened in the middle of the afternoon.

The locations are along Broadway and Baseline roads between 40th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Sunday, April 2 @ 12:28 a.m. - 7440 S. Seventh Avenue

Saturday, April 15 @ 11:45 p.m. - 3955 E. Broadway Road

Thursday, April 27 @ 1:05 p.m. - 7601 S. Central Avenue

Monday, May 29 @ 11:10 p.m.- 7601 S Central Avenue

Wednesday, June 7 @ 12:45 a.m. - 3140 E. Broadway Road

No injuries were reported and it’s not clear how much money was stolen.

“This suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is NOT to be approached,” Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said in an email alert.

If you know this man, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Wanted Armed Robbery Suspect. Call 480-WITNESS. Reward up to $1,000. pic.twitter.com/2ZgzilSjax — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 13, 2017

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.