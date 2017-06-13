Desert Botanical Garden hosts special events for warmer months

The Desert Botanical Garden opens earlier and closes later in the warmer months to help visitors beat the heat.

It opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. Catch wildlife during the calm mornings or those golden hour sunsets in the evening.

On Tuesday, June 13, visitors get in free. On Saturday, June 17, all dads get in free with a paid child admission.

For those looking to avoid the hottest hours of the day, the garden does Flashlight Tours in the evening. Garden After Dark Flashlight Tours happen on Thursdays and Saturdays through Sept. 2.

If you’re looking to drop the kids off for a summer camp, find more information on DBG.org.

Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. For more information, call 480-941-1225. Memberships are available at a variety of levels. Members can visit the garden as often as they like all year long and receive advance offers for special events.

