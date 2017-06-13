Missing woman found dead after Lake Havasu boating accident

MCSO Boating Safety vessels searching for missing female subject from Saturday (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office) MCSO Boating Safety vessels searching for missing female subject from Saturday (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
The 2010 35 foot Nordic twin motor boat was located on the beach near Spectator Point (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office) The 2010 35 foot Nordic twin motor boat was located on the beach near Spectator Point (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies located and identified the body of a missing woman from Saturday evening's boat accident on Lake Havasu as 31-year-old Jennifer Renee Martin from Los Angeles, California. 

Deputies found her body using divers and sonar equipment from Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Waterway deputies continued their search Tuesday morning. A target was found using a side-scan sonar device. A remotely operated submarine and an onboard camera confirmed that the target they found was a body. 

One man was found dead on the first day of the deputies' search. The rest of the victims from the boat were rescued on Saturday from the water.

At around 7:15 a.m., MSCO divers and the Lake Havasu City Police Department dive team worked together to recover the body. The body was able to be identified shortly after.

Martin was located under 43 feet of water, within a mile radius of where the accident occurred in the South Basin of Lake Havasu. 

There were no signs of obvious trauma.

Martin's autopsy is pending while the investigation remains active. 

