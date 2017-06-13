Gray chosen to direct Arizona Game and Fish Department

A 24-year veteran of the Arizona Game and Fish Department is being promoted to head the state agency responsible for regulating hunting and fishing and various wildlife conservation activities.

Ty Gray is currently the department's deputy director, and the Arizona Game and Fish Commission has selected him to replace Larry Voyles, who is retiring after 43 years with the agency, including nine as director.

Commission Chairman Pat Madden says Gray has a depth of experience and accomplishment as well as respect of colleagues and the public.

Gray began with the department as a research biologist and since has held a variety of posts, including chiefs of the fisheries and education branches.

