AZ teens take 3rd in national cooking contest

Two Arizona students cooked up third place finish in a national cooking contest. (Source: Cooking Up Change)

Jason Forari and Michael Griffin from Barry Goldwater High School won third place in Monday’s National Cooking Up Change competition. The pair represented Arizona, placing under an Orange County team that took the first title and a pair of students from Detroit who came in at second.

Forari and Griffin won their third-place spot with a menu of M&J Curry, Zesty Curried Corn and Darn Good Bananas.

The Phoenix team met with Secretary of Education Betsey DeVos after the competition, who congratulated them on their ability to eat smart while not sacrificing flavor.

The Cooking Up Change Competition was launched by the Healthy Schools Campaign in Chicago.

Since 2007, more than 1,800 high school students from at least 20 cities have participated in the competition. The winners move from local cooking contests to Washington, D.C., for the national finals. In D.C., students compete to show off their culinary skills and engage with leaders from the health and education fields, as well as the country’s culinary community and Congress.

This year, Cooking Up Change celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The competition was built to give high school culinary students the challenge to create healthy, great-tasting dishes.

Students are only given a budget of $1 per meal so they can match the real-life requirements of the national school meal program. The campaign not only cooks up life-changing opportunities but also helps students find their own voices and personal potential in the national dialogue about the school food system.

