Chicago police officer rescues dog from lake

Chicago police officer rescues dog from lakePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
A Florida father was shot and killed while buying a dog on Facebook
A Florida father was shot and killed while buying a dog on Facebook
The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.More >
The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.More >
5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic
5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.More >
MCSO: 22-year-old man dies in west Valley crash
MCSO: 22-year-old man dies in west Valley crash
A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.More >
A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.More >
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk to the public against the severity of the crime?More >
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk to the public against the severity of the crime?More >
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Dad saves his 2-year-old son after seeing story on dry drowning tragedy
Dad saves his 2-year-old son after seeing story on dry drowning tragedy
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
Questions raised over decisions made by authorities during chase
Questions raised over decisions made by authorities during chase
Questions have been raised over how DPS reacted to a high-speed chase that turned deadly and some believe it was handled illegally. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facilityMore >
An Arizona family enjoys cooking and eating scorpions
An Arizona family enjoys cooking and eating scorpions
An unusual dining treat, cooking with scorpions is a family tradition for this Arizona family.More >
Chino Valley boy murdered is remembered by his dad
Chino Valley boy murdered is remembered by his dad
A father's grief, raw and gutwrenching, as he remembers his 10-year-old son who died after being severely beaten and burned at his Chino Valley home.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >