Chicago police officer rescues dog from lake

A news helicopter in Chicago captured video of an amazing rescue early Tuesday morning.

A dog was drinking out of Lake Michigan when it leaned too far over, tumbling into the water.

The dog struggled to get back onto the concrete, but couldn't get a grip.

A police officer who was responding to a nearby car crash saw what happened and rushed over to help the dog.

After the dramatic rescue, another officer was able to get a leash on the dog.

Authorities think the dog jumped out of one of the cars involved in the crash.

They took it to animal control and hope to locate its owner.

