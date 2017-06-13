Tuesday, June 13

Today is Garden Free Day at Desert Botanical Garden

Looking for something to do with the kids today, for free? Phoenix may be gearing up for another hot Arizona summer, but Desert Botanical Garden is helping you explore the beauty of the desert in this iconic attraction with tips and offerings to keep you cool and safe even during the hottest months. Head over to the Desert Botanical Garden for free admission from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Tips to Enjoy Desert Botanical Garden this Summer

1. In a Different Light Garden hours are extended May through September from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make the most of the cooler times of the day. Come first thing in the morning as the wildlife is waking up or explore the Garden during the "golden hour" of sunset.



2. Early Bird Gets the Worm Avoid the heat of the day and join expert birders along the Garden trails at 7 a.m. to explore the doves, owls, roadrunners and more that call the Garden home.

3. Garden After Dark Experience Flashlight Tours Thursdays and Saturdays May 24 through Sept. 2 to see how desert nights shimmer. Flashlight Tours are sensory adventures to see, hear and feel how our desert nights shimmer. Guests beam their own flashlights along the self-paced trails to capture the night-blooming plants and animals that chirp, whirr and whisper in the desert after dark.



4. Dress for Less Distress Plan to dress accordingly while in the Garden. Wear loose-fitting and light-colored cloths, and cover as much of your skin as you can to ward off direct sun exposure. Bring a wide-brimmed hat and avoid darker fabrics that retain heat.



5. Hydration is Key Make sure to bring your reusable water bottle when visiting and fill up your bottles at any of our refill stations throughout the Garden. Don't worry if you forgot your water bottle, because the Garden sell reusable bottles in the Garden Shop and vending machines are located throughout the Garden.



6. Duck out in the Shade the Garden has shade throughout the trails. Step under the canopy of a lush mesquite tree or duck under cover with a meal at Gertrude's to enjoy delicious food and air conditioning.



To learn more about Desert Botanical Garden's summer classes, events and other offerings, visit www.dbg.org

or call (480) 941-1225

Celebrate Father's Day with a Free Flashlight Tour at Desert Botanical Garden

Calling all Dads! Head to Desert Botanical Garden to celebrate Father's Day the evening prior with a free admission to Flashlight Tours with a paid child admission. Explore Flashlight Tours to see, hear and feel how desert nights come to life after dark.

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Saturday, June 17, 2017

COST: Dads FREE with paid child admission

Adults $24.95

Children $12.95 (3-17)

Garden members and children 3 years and younger are admitted free.

For more information, visit: www.dbg.org or call (480)941-1225

Three artists beautifying the Valley through murals

The area near 32nd Street and Oak will look a little brighter than usual, as three artists beautify this location and others through colorful murals. It's all a part of SRP's "Power is All Yours" community beautification and empowerment project. They should finish a series of three different paintings by tomorrow morning, but this morning on GMAZ, we get a sneak-peak of the artwork and how much Artist Ignacio Garcia has completed so far.



2316 N. 32nd Street

The building he's painting is located on the northwest corner of 32nd street and Oak in Phoenix

To learn more about Ignacio Garcia and his murals visit his website: www.artebyignacio.com

Picking the best summer produce

How do you pick the freshest produce? What do you need to look for? Kylee Cruz is at Bashas' with the answer!

Covering some top seasonal produce how-to pick!

Berries

vibrant color is KEY!

Plumpness

Limit the white shoulders on strawberries

Stone Fruit

Vibrant color is KEY! Shaded areas are OK but stay away from green.

Gentle squeeze where the stem would have been

Think about what you're using them for and WHEN!

Corn on the Cob

Color & moisture are key!

Tassels should be brown and sticky to the touch. MOISTURE is good here!

Bright green color of the husk is KEY, husks are tight against the corn and damp

A lot of people are tempted to pull back the husk

Feel the kernels through the husk (should be plump, if you feel holes, grab a different one)

Watermelon

Find the field spot (where the watermelon was on the ground), should be a creamy yellowish color. The darker the spot, the longer it was ripening on the vine. If there isn't a spot or its white, put it back.

Give it a thump! A deep hollow sound is what you're looking for.

Surface should be pretty hard.

Heavy for its size

How to make your produce last

After picking the best produce at the grocery store, how do you keep it from getting brown? Kylee Cruz is at Bashas' to show us how to make our produce last long!



1. Berries

a. Blueberries are the sturdiest and easy to keep

Put in a colander and rinse under cold water for a few minutes (some people also soak with water & vinegar)

Lay out paper towel and drop berries on the surface, roll around to dry

clean the ventilated container and place paper towel in before placing DRY berries back in

Replace paper towel if necessary

b. Strawberries are very porous and much more delicate

Rinse quickly

Lay on paper towel

Once dry place back in their washed & dried container with paper towel inside

Leave greenery on (unless they're going to the freezer)

c. Raspberries are the most sensitive off the 3

Take out of the carton

Discard any leaves, etc.

Clean carton

2. Leafy Greens

Wash the individual leaves, pat dry and then place in a container with paper towel

You can use a container or a gallon bag

3. Stone Fruit

Leave at room temperature to ripen

Once ripened put in the fridge for 1-2 extra days of life

TIP is to store the ripest fruit closest to the front of the fridge so you know when to eat them

4. Corn

Best way to keep it fresh the longest is in the husk

Place in a paper bag in the fridge

Will last for a few days

5. Watermelon

Room temperature uncut for up to two weeks

Once cut it will go fast because of the high-water content

Wrap in plastic wrap & put in the fridge

Natural and effective remedies to survive Monsoon headaches

Monsoon season is right around the corner, about one week away, and with the sudden changes in atmospheric pressure; many people wind up suffering from weather triggered headaches. It's why you might get a headache when flying, hiking, or even travelling to a new elevation. Acupuncture and Asian Medicine Expert, Dr. Lamadrid is here with some natural and effective remedies to survive Monsoon headaches.

Natural Treatments to treat all types of headaches:

Environmental:

Try using a humidifier and/or ionizer in your home or office. Getting used a little more humidity will assist you in dealing with sudden weather changes due to monsoon season.

Cold Compress to shrink sinus membranes.

Tiger balm or Peppermint oil rubbed onto the temples

Acupuncture:

Try acupuncture: A recent study published in JAMA concluded that regular acupuncture could effectively treat headaches and prevent their occurrence.

Acupressure:

An ancient Asian remedy for headaches was to pull on your ear lobes 50 times per day.

Acupressure: Press the point on the hand in the webbing between the thumb and index finger. Hold for 30 seconds.

Common Herbs and Spices:

An Eastern remedy from Ayurvedic medicine recommends a foot bath with mustard powder.

Eat a small piece of ginger or make some ginger tea to prevent a migraine.

Feverfew: Used on a regular basis, it helps to prevent migraines. Feverfew is antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory. Note: Not for use in pregnancy.

Skullcap encourages endorphin production and is used to treat arthritis, emotional trauma, tension headaches, insomnia and neuralgia.

White Willow Bark contains salicin (one of the original compounds in aspirin) and is traditional used for arthritis, backache, headache and migraines.

Supplements:

Magnesium: found in almonds and cashews

Bromelain: found in pineapples

Calcium: found in almonds, leafy greens, beans, cheese

For more information, visit: www.edlamadrid.com

Cinnamon roll pancakes for Dad!

You love cinnamon rolls, you love pancakes, but did you ever think of combining them into one sweet treat!? Original Breakfast House show us how to make their famous Cinnamon Roll Pancakes! Check out their special Father's Day menu at www.obhphx.com.

Also, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OBHPHX/

Original Breakfast House

13623 N. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

602-482-2328

How to get noticed on dating apps

Relationship expert Heather Jones discusses how dating has changed over the years, how to get noticed on an app and what to do once you've landed that date.

For more information, visit: www.heatherjones.com

The best gifts for dads

Best Buy shows us the latest and greatest in tech, cookware and fun - for every kind of dad in your life!

Tile Mate Tracker ($25)

Never lose your keys or wallet again with the Tile Mate tracker. Using Bluetooth compatibility, the small tile connects to your phone so you can find your lost items with the touch of a button.

LifeProof AQUAPHONICS speaker ($199)

Take your tunes anywhere with this LifeProof AQUAPHONICS speaker. This floating water-resistant device is submersible in 1m of water for 30 minutes, and it deflects damage from snow, ice and dirt. Pair this LifeProof AQUAPHONICS speaker with up to eight Bluetooth devices, and use the included dry box for storing keys and cards.

Anova Precision Cooker ($149)

Master sous vide cooking with this Anova precision cooker. The adjustable clamp ensures a secure fit on any of your existing pots, and the consistent digital temperature readout lets you monitor the entire process. This Anova precision cooker works with the Anova application so you can start making your meal from your phone.

Roku Streaming Stick ($49)

The streaming stick provides more than 2,500 channels on demand and features more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes. Roku Streaming Stick is portable; you can stream to different HDTVs in your home.

GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera ($399)

This wearable, mountable camera makes it easy to capture the action from first-person perspective and shoots footage in stunning 4K video. And the color touch-screen LCD display gives you a clear view of the action you're recording or reviewing.

Summer Infant Babble Band Audio Baby Monitor ($49)

Keep tabs on your baby with this 800-foot-range Summer Infant Babble Band wearable audio monitor. Its soft wristband is adjustable for maximum comfort, and it has three monitoring modes for greater customization. Enjoy up to eight hours of use with the rechargeable battery of this Summer Infant Babble Band wearable audio monitor.

Nespresso Vertuoline Coffee Maker ($199)

Prepare perfect coffees every day with this Nespresso Vertuoline coffee maker. It includes a device for making hot or cold foam so that you can enjoy cappuccinos, mochas and lattes, and an intelligent extraction system produces great espresso bases. This Nespresso Vertuoline coffee maker holds up to 40 ounces of water to produce plenty of coffee throughout the day.

For more information, visit www.BestBuy.com

Brats and beers for Father's Day

Executive Chef Ryan Laufenburger shows us all the Father's Day specials at Brat Haus including the Das Brat - a foot-long bratwurst complete with homemade sauerkraut, relish and dijonaise mustard toppings.

On Sunday, June 18 dads will be treated to the "Pig Mac" burger and any draft for $15, the "Das Brat" and any draft for $18 and dog dads get a doggie brat for free.

This Father's Day and every Sunday, patrons can enjoy "Stein Sundays" from 12 to 3 p.m. with bottomless steins or mimosas for $20.

Brat Haus serves up a variety of artisan brats from sweet to spicy, along with other fan favorites like the Haus Poutine, Pig Mac Burger, cheese curds and more.

The Euro-inspired eatery has become known for its lush beer garden ambiance, yard-style games like ping pong, corn hole and Giant Jenga and dog-friendly patio with community seating. Guests can enjoy an advanced misting system in the beer garden during the summer months.

Brat Haus also boasts an extensive beer list featuring 28 craft beers on tap with rotating local and international brews.

For more information, visit: www.brathausaz.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/brathausaz/

Brat Haus

3622 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone Number: (480) 947-4006