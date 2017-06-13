Missouri man falls through bus window during assault

Surveillance video captured a violent encounter between two passengers on a Kansas City bus that sent one man crashing through a bus window. (Source: Kansas City Area Transportation Authority)

A surveillance video captured a violent encounter between two passengers on a Kansas City bus that sent one man crashing through a bus window.

Daron Clay, 21, was listening to music on the bus when he saw a man armed with a knife.

“I seen him pull the knife out of his pocket,” Clay said. “I was just like I have to fight for my life."

Clay said he was also worried about the mother and her two children across from them.

"I didn't want her to get hurt," he said. "I knew that I was going to get stabbed, but you know I just had to fight for my life."

According to KSHB-TV, Clay pushed the man toward the front of the bus.

As the driver slammed the brakes, the suspect goes right thru the windshield.

The suspect then stabs Clay once before the driver opens the doors.

Kansas City police arrested the suspect while Clay is recovering from his stab wound.

Clay told KSHB-TV that he doesn't regret what he did to protect himself and others onboard that bus.

