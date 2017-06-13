Overnight truck fire shuts down Phoenix street

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
An overnight truck fire shut down a major Phoenix avenue Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix police.

59th Avenue was closed from Van Buren Street to Buckeye Road while crews clean up the road.

There is no timetable on when the road will reopen.

