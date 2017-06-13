Apache Junction man accused of manslaughter after Mesa crash

An Apache Junction man is accused of manslaughter and endangerment after allegedly causing a car crash while driving under the influence of four drugs.

Bond was set at $100,000 at Monday's initial court appearance for 58-year-old Mark Christian Honicky.

He doesn't have an attorney yet.

Honicky was arrested after last Friday afternoon's crash in Mesa.

[PDF: Original police report of deadly Mesa crash]

[RAW VIDEO: Mark Christian Honicky's initial court appearance]

He's accused of hitting another vehicle from behind while driving 65 mph in a 45-mph zone near Broadway Road and 80th Street.

The driver, Richard Weiland, and passenger, 65-year-old Linda Weiland, were preparing to turn left into The Fountain of the Sun Retirement Community.

They were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Linda succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police say Honicky told officers he passed out behind the wheel and doesn't remember the crash.

They say Honicky allegedly admitted using heroin and methamphetamine the night before the accident.

He also admitted to taking Adderall and Tramadol the morning of the collision.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.