Apache Junction man accused of manslaughter after Mesa crash

Apache Junction man accused of manslaughter after Mesa crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
A Florida father was shot and killed while buying a dog on Facebook
A Florida father was shot and killed while buying a dog on Facebook
The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.More >
The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.More >
5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic
5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
MCSO: 22-year-old man dies in west Valley crash
MCSO: 22-year-old man dies in west Valley crash
A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.More >
A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Dad saves his 2-year-old son after seeing story on dry drowning tragedy
Dad saves his 2-year-old son after seeing story on dry drowning tragedy
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk the public against the severity of the crime?More >
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk the public against the severity of the crime?More >
3 On Your Side
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
A Sun City woman says she signed up for an online dating service but wasn't happy with the results so she called 3 On Your Side.More >
Father accused of rubbing hot sauce, pepper into eyes of 2-month-old
Father accused of rubbing hot sauce, pepper into eyes of 2-month-old
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service
A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facilityMore >
Chino Valley boy murdered is remembered by his dad
Chino Valley boy murdered is remembered by his dad
A father's grief, raw and gutwrenching, as he remembers his 10-year-old son who died after being severely beaten and burned at his Chino Valley home.More >
Questions raised over decisions made by authorities during chase
Questions raised over decisions made by authorities during chase
Questions have been raised over how DPS reacted to a high-speed chase that turned deadly and some believe it was handled illegally. (Monday, June 12, 2017)More >
An Arizona family enjoys cooking and eating scorpions
An Arizona family enjoys cooking and eating scorpions
An unusual dining treat, cooking with scorpions is a family tradition for this Arizona family.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >