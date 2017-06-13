Semi-truck veers off I-10, ends up in embankment

A semi-truck veered off the I-10 and ended up in an embankment. (Source: ADOT)

A semi-truck driver lost control and veered off the Interstate 10, ending up in an embankment, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred on the I-10 westbound at 99th Avenue around 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

ADOT was mainly concerned with drivers being distracted by the veered-off semi and cause an accident.

Luckily, the semi-truck was towed off the embankment quickly and no one was injured.

Update: I-10 at 99th Ave.: Semi that veered off the highway was towed off the top of the embankment where it had been stuck. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/3mxQPUeU8Z — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

I-10 WB at 99th Ave.: Watch for drivers distracted by this semi that veered off the highway and up an embankment. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/QHlbrrbCIl — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2017

Wow! Bet that driver will have quite a story to tell. I-10WB @ 99th Ave, semi went off fwy, up embankment! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/O5K1U1Ap1P — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) June 12, 2017

