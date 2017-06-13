Semi-truck veers off I-10, ends up in embankment

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
A semi-truck veered off the I-10 and ended up in an embankment. (Source: ADOT)
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A semi-truck driver lost control and veered off the Interstate 10, ending up in an embankment, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

The incident occurred on the I-10 westbound at 99th Avenue around 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

ADOT was mainly concerned with drivers being distracted by the veered-off semi and cause an accident.

Luckily, the semi-truck was towed off the embankment quickly and no one was injured.

