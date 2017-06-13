ASU Gammage hides free books around Phoenix, Tempe

Are you on the lookout for a good book?

Well, you are in luck.

ASU Gammage has hidden 20 copies of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" in several locations throughout Tempe and Phoenix.

It’s all to help promote the organization's final theater production of the season that runs from June 20th to the 25th.

Some of the books are hidden little free libraries, miniature outdoor libraries created as part of a neighborhood book exchange program.

Anyone is welcome to pick up a copy, read it, then pass it on.

For more information on Gammage's scavenger hunt, click here.

