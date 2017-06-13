Silver Alert issued for missing Casa Grande woman

Police say Carol L. Putnam, 71 was last seen at her residence in Casa Grande Sunday. (Source: Casa Grande Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday, according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

Authorities say Carol Lee Putnam, 71, was last seen at her residence in Casa Grande Sunday and went missing between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Putnam was last seen wearing short sleeve floral print blouse with red and green flowers and beige slacks.

Casa Grande police say Putnam was driving a red 2013 Chevy Sonic four-door sedan with Arizona wheelchair plate GKN43. She left her house with her brown and black short haired Yorkie, named Brandy with her.

According to Casa Grande officials, Putnam suffers from forgetfulness and is easily lost. She takes high blood pressure medication which is not with her and uses an inhaler.

Putnam is 5 feet, weighs 145 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Casa Grande police at (520) 421-8700.

