Casa Grande woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing woman was found safe Tuesday, according to the Casa Grande Police Department.

Authorities say Carol Lee Putnam, 71, was last seen at her residence in Casa Grande Sunday.

Putnam was found in the Gila Bend area Tuesday morning.

Casa Grande police say Putnam was driving a red 2013 Chevy Sonic four-door sedan and left her house with her brown and black short haired Yorkie, named Brandy with her.

#CGPD cancels missing person search. Carol Putnam found safe this morning in Gila Bend. Thank you everyone! — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) June 13, 2017

