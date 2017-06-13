100 lemonade stands to be donated to Phoenix area ‘kidpreneurs’ this summer

Tempe-based bluemedia is donating 100 lemonade stands to kids this summer. (Source: bluemedia)

Nothing quenches thirst in the brutal Valley heat quite like a tall glass of ice-cold lemonade, especially the kind grandma made.

In partnership with Duality PR, Tempe-based bluemedia is celebrating their companies anniversary by donating 100 custom-fabricated lemonade stands to kids.

With the help from Duality, kids will be provided marketing/PR support tools to those who have an interest in launching a fundraising effort this summer to support their school or local nonprofit.

Until Friday, June 16, kids ages 8 to 14 can register here for a chance at one of the 100 free lemonade stands. However, it is on a first come, first serve basis.

On the first day of summer, June 21, 100 lemonade stands will be awarded to “kidpreneurs” at bluemedia’s Tempe headquarters.

The lucky 100 kidpreneurs to receive a lemonade stand will then have until October 1 to raise funds via their lemonade stand.

Bluemedia asks that 50 percent of the proceeds be donated to the kids’ favorite schools or nonprofit.

The top three highest-grossing lemonade stands, based on total sales, will be awarded a prize on October 26.

The prizes include suite tickets to an Arizona Cardinals game, a Microsoft Surface Pro and an Apple iPhone 8.

For more information on the lemonade stands and where to register, visit www.bluemedia.com/lemonade/.

