Woman runs into Phoenix traffic, hit by car after argument with boyfriend

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman ran into traffic and was struck by a car, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman ran into traffic and was hit by a car after an argument with her boyfriend, according to Phoenix police.

The woman and her boyfriend got into an argument inside their van just prior to the accident on Tuesday morning.

The woman, who was driving at the time, exited the vehicle and the boyfriend slid over to the driver seat before taking off, police said.

She then ran into traffic while two vehicles were headed northbound on Cactus Road near 35th Avenue.

One of the vehicles narrowly avoided her but the other vehicle collided with her.

Both drivers of the vehicles stayed on scene and were cooperating with police.

Police said the woman has been downgraded and is expected to survive.

The northbound lanes on Cactus Road were shut down while police investigated the scene.

She is suspected for impairment, police said.

