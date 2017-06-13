Man stabbed several times near Phoenix QuikTrip

Police said several suspects in a silver car attacked the man, stabbing him several times. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was stabbed several times outside of a Phoenix QuikTrip. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was stabbed several times near a Phoenix QuikTrip early Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix police.

The incident occurred near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road, just west of the I-17.

Police said several suspects in a silver car attacked the man, stabbing him several times.

The victim managed to walk to the QuikTrip before collapsing next to a gas pump.

Several good Samaritans came to the man's aid until police arrived.

He is currently in severe condition and police are investigating the incident.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.