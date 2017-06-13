Gilbert Public Schools owes state nearly $1 million, audit finds

Gilbert Public Schools owes state nearly $1 million, audit findsPosted: Updated:
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A Florida father was shot and killed while buying a dog on Facebook
The man with the dog insisted on delivering the pet to Bowman's house. Once he was invited inside he reportedly showed erratic and drunken behavior.More >
Dad saves his 2-year-old son after seeing story on dry drowning tragedy
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Father accused of rubbing hot sauce, pepper into eyes of 2-month-old
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
MCSO: 22-year-old man dies in west Valley crash
A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.More >
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk the public against the severity of the crime?More >
Glendale mom accused of smothering baby to death
A Glendale mother of three is facing charge of second-degree murder after her fiance told police she smothered their baby girl to death.More >
1 person dead, 1 missing after Lake Havasu boat accident
One person is dead and another person is missing after a boating accident on Lake Havasu on Saturday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.More >
Derek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.
Click to learn more about Derek.
This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.
Valley family fries up scorpion for a snack
One Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them.More >
Gilbert Public Schools owes state nearly $1 million, audit finds
The Arizona Department of Education is demanding that Gilbert Public Schools repay nearly one million dollars after an audit found the district miscalculated its student enrollment and attendance figures for years.More >
Phoenix bar holds benefit to mark Orlando anniversary
The Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando.More >
DPS report clears 2nd in command in fatal pursuit
It's easy to pick apart deadly police pursuits after the fact. But in the moment, whose call is it to shut things down and weigh the risk the public against the severity of the crime?More >
5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Chino Valley boy murdered is remembered by his dad
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Questions raised over decisions made by authorities during chase
Dad saves his two-year-old after seeing dry drowning story
