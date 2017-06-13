MCSO: 22-year-old man dies in west Valley crash

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at 113th Avenue and Indian School Road around 6 p.m. on Monday.

A 22-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.

Two other people were also transported from the crash scene, according to the Avondale Fire Department. Those two patients are expected to survive.

The deceased victim’s name has not been released as of Monday night, and details about what caused the crashed are still under investigation.

