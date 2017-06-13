Tempe school for autistic children damaged after water main break

A Tempe school for special needs children is asking for the public’s help after a water main break wreaked havoc on their campus.

A staff member at St. Dominic Savio Academy said the water main break happened Sunday at the nonprofit school, which is located near McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road.

No students or staff were on campus at the time of the water main break; So by the time they discovered the problem, the damage was already quite extensive.

Staff member Julia King said that the water flooded the building, damaging specialized equipment and supplies meant to help students with autism.

Now, the summer school session is on a delay while staff members scramble to move into a new facility and work to fix and replace the $6,500-worth of damage.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help alleviate some of the financial strain.

