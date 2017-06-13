Valley family fries up scorpion for a snack

You can eat scorpions and if you browse online there are a ton recipes you can choose from. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The scorpion is kind of a scourge of the Valley, especially for those who own homes and find them roaming around indoors.

Well, one Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them.

Josh Mauls said going out and looking for scorpions is a family event and one day his 4-year-old son asked if he could eat one.

"I said, 'You know what? I think I saw something on the internet that you could,'" Mauls said.

In fact, yes, you can eat scorpions and if you browse online there are a ton recipes you can choose from. As for the Mauls family, they kept it simple, dip the scorpion in egg and some bread crumbs.

For Mauls, it was a hard sell to even try them and the first go around wasn't pretty.

"I couldn't chew it so I swallowed it whole and I could feel every pointy leg, every claw as it lodge its way slowly down my throat. I had to swallow five or six times," Mauls said.

Now, if you want to try this for yourself make sure you do some research. Mauls removes the stinger and the venom is cooked off during cooking. Mauls says he throws it into a pan, 45 seconds for each side and then its ready.

Ew.

