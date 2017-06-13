Phoenix bar holds benefit to mark Orlando anniversary

One year ago, 49 people were killed at a gay night club in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando.

Charlie's hosted 14 performers, who donated their time for the fundraiser Monday night.

[RELATED: 49 victims of Pulse massacre remembered in daylong services]

"It's still raw. This could've happened anywhere. We're honoring the past, but also trying to help our future," organizer Joshua Sipe, who performs as "Claudia B."

Money raised went to Mulligan's Manor, a home for at-risk youth. The nonprofit specializes in serving LGBT young people, many of whom would otherwise be homeless.

"The husband and wife who opened this home gives [sic] kids a roof over their heads. These are youth who are struggling with who they are and with their own identities," Sipe said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.