Phoenix bar holds benefit to mark Orlando anniversary

Posted: Updated:
A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Money raised went to Mulligan's Manor, a home for at-risk youth. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Money raised went to Mulligan's Manor, a home for at-risk youth. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
One year ago, 49 people were killed at a gay night club in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) One year ago, 49 people were killed at a gay night club in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando.

Charlie's hosted 14 performers, who donated their time for the fundraiser Monday night.

[RELATED: 49 victims of Pulse massacre remembered in daylong services]

"It's still raw. This could've happened anywhere. We're honoring the past, but also trying to help our future," organizer Joshua Sipe, who performs as "Claudia B."

Money raised went to Mulligan's Manor, a home for at-risk youth. The nonprofit specializes in serving LGBT young people, many of whom would otherwise be homeless.

"The husband and wife who opened this home gives [sic] kids a roof over their heads. These are youth who are struggling with who they are and with their own identities," Sipe said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jared DillinghamJared anchors the weekend newscasts at 5, 6, 9 and 10pm on both 3TV and CBS5. He also reports during the week for both stations.

Click to learn more about Jared.

Jared Dillingham

Over his decade in Phoenix, Jared has worked all shifts at 3TV, including a yearlong stint anchoring the weekend morning show.

Since 2007, Jared has covered everything from Senator John McCain's campaign for president, to the Jodi Arias trial, to the largest wildfire in Arizona history.

Jared grew up in New York, and graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.

After internships at News12 Long Island and NBC in Washington, DC, Jared moved to beautiful "Big Sky Country." He spent a year at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana, before moving to KREM in Spokane, Washington.

The Valley has truly become "home" for Jared. He lives in Phoenix, and spends his mornings listening to as many news/political podcasts as possible, while walking his (now elderly) rescue dogs, Gabby and Bree.

On his days off, Jared can be found at any of the local restaurants which have popped up in the city since he first moved here, or hiking Piestewa Peak or Camelback Mountain.

He also travels as much as possible and runs a blog with advice on visiting cities around the world.

Hide bio

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Valley family fries up scorpion for a snack

    Valley family fries up scorpion for a snack

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:15:00 GMT
    one Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)one Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    One Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them.

    More >

    One Valley family decided to go searching for scorpions not just to kill them but to eat them.

    More >

  • Gilbert Public Schools owes state nearly $1 million, audit finds

    Gilbert Public Schools owes state nearly $1 million, audit finds

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:01:28 GMT
    Auditors determined the district overcharged the state by $962,767 over a three-year period that ended in fiscal year 2016. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Auditors determined the district overcharged the state by $962,767 over a three-year period that ended in fiscal year 2016. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Arizona Department of Education is demanding that Gilbert Public Schools repay nearly one million dollars after an audit found the district miscalculated its student enrollment and attendance figures for years.

    More >

    The Arizona Department of Education is demanding that Gilbert Public Schools repay nearly one million dollars after an audit found the district miscalculated its student enrollment and attendance figures for years.

    More >

  • Phoenix bar holds benefit to mark Orlando anniversary

    Phoenix bar holds benefit to mark Orlando anniversary

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:45:54 GMT
    A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)A Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando.

    More >

    The Phoenix community held a unique benefit to mark the somber one-year anniversary of the deadly attack at a nightclub in Orlando.

    More >
    •   