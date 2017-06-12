Cat lovers house for sale in eastern Arizona

For all the feline fanatics out there, your new home has just come on the market.

The two-story log sided house sits on about 20 acres in Concho, Arizona, but it’s the inside of the house that should excite cat lovers.

The interior of the home is covered in cat-themed pictures, rugs, stuffed animals and other cat paraphernalia. It also contains multiple cat habitats and features brightly-painted walls, presumably for the cats.

In the listing, the previous owner describes the house as a, "Once in a lifetime find extremely fun home!" If you’d like the redecorate the inside, the owner suggests to "bring your sandblaster!"

The single-family, 2,500 square-foot home, which is priced at $240,000 and located at 669 County Rd. 8235 Stanford in Concho, has one bathroom and two bedrooms, along with dual pane windows, a vaulted ceiling and sky lights.

Concho is in Apache County and in between St. Johns and Show Low.

