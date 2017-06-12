Mesa set to make historic decision on councilman's future

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Mesa City Council could be about to make history.

On Thursday, city council members are scheduled to decide whether to press ahead and try to remove embattled councilman Ryan Winkle from office following his drunk driving arrest last month.

The City has removed only one sitting council member in its 134-year history, according to Mesa officials.

At this week’s meeting, the council will hear arguments for and against Winkle and then decide if they want to move ahead with forcing him from office.

To remove Winkle from office, five of the six members would have to vote him out. Winkle does not get a vote since he is on a voluntary leave.  

