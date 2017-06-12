Docs: Wrong-way driver in crash had BAC twice the legal limit

Docs: Wrong-way driver in crash had BAC twice the legal limitPosted: Updated:
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Glendale mom accused of smothering baby to death
A Glendale mother of three is facing charge of second-degree murder after her fiance told police she smothered their baby girl to death.More >
Father accused of rubbing hot sauce, pepper into eyes of 2-month-old
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after being born 25 weeks early twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Medical Center to give back and give hope to families in the NICU.More >
Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Dad saves his 2-year-old son after seeing story on dry drowning tragedy
A Colorado father is grateful to the Houston family overcome by tragedy, yet brave enough to share four-year-old Frankie Delgado's story. It helped him save his son's life.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has spread up a ridge line toward a community in Payson.More >
1 person dead, 1 missing after Lake Havasu boat accident
One person is dead and another person is missing after a boating accident on Lake Havasu on Saturday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has grown to about 750 acres as of Sunday night and some are on standby to evacuate. (June 11, 2017)More >
Video shows Illinois firefighter walk away from huge explosion
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet. (June 10, 2017)More >
Driver crashes into crowd
Police believe a driver intentionally plowed into a group of people in Phoenix overnight. (Sunday, June 11, 2017)More >