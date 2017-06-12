Docs: Wrong-way driver in crash had BAC twice the legal limit

New court documents show a wrong-way driver had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit before he crashed and was arrested during the weekend.

The Department of Public Safety said troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver going north in the southbound lanes on the Loop 101 and McDowell exit ramp in Scottsdale just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Podave Riley, started moving up the ramp and allegedly hit the right side of the concrete barrier wall. Riley also nearly hit two other drivers who were exiting the freeway, documents said. Neither were hurt.

Troopers said they could smell alcohol on Riley, he had bloodshot eyes and spoke with a slur when they talked to him.

According to court records, a preliminary breath test revealed Riley had a blood alcohol content of 0.174.

After his arrest, the Tempe resident consented to a chemical test with test saying he had a BAC of 0.172 and 0.168 within two hours of driving, documents said.

Riley reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to allegedly possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into jail on two counts of endangerment, two DUI charges and one count of extreme DUI. Riley faced a judge and bond was set at $2,700.

The judge assigned a $500 bond to the outstanding arrest warrant.

