Andrew Barroway becomes Coyotes sole owner

Since their move to Glendale in 2003, there has a been a revolving door for Arizona Coyotes owners.

Andrew Barroway took over sole ownership of the team on Monday. It's a move that's expected to help secure the team for the long term in the Valley of the Sun.

Barroway completed a buyout from the team's majority owners. He originally bought a controlling interest in the Coyotes from the IceArizonoa is 2014. George Gosbee, CEO Anthony LeBlanc, president of hockey operations Gary Drummond bought the Coyotes in 2013.

“The reorganization is an effort to consolidate and strengthen the ownership and to resolve various disputes among the existing owners,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. “We believe this will better position the club to achieve a long-term solution in the Valley.”

3TV/CBS 5's Tim Ring spoke to Craig Morgan, who was one of the first to the break the story. The move is expected to help the Coyotes take the next step to getting a new arena in Arizona.

