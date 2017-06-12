Two men arrested for carrying over 670lbs of marijuana

Two men were arrested on Saturday by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Nogales and Casa Grande stations for carrying more than 670 pounds of marijuana worth more than $336,000.

Casa Grande agents responded to a report of smugglers near Vamori on Saturday morning. Agents said they encountered two Honduran men with over 432 pounds of marijuana worth $216,000. Agents searched the area for the additional smugglers but were not able to find them.

Agents west of Nogales responded to two incidents on Saturday evening a few hours apart. They caught a combined weight of 240 pounds of marijuana.

Agents answered to a sensor activation where multiple people were carrying large backpacks of suspected marijuana in the first incident. Smugglers dropped the backpacks when they saw the agents and ran south to Mexico.

A similar scenario played out a few hours later further west of Nogales.

Both seizures by Nogales have a combined value exceeding $120,000.

Agents transported the marijuana and the two Honduran men to their respective stations for processing. The suspected smugglers face federal charges for smuggling a controlled substance and immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows filing charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt.

An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Contacting the Border Patrol to report illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.

