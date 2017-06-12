Sun City woman disappointed with online dating service

For nearly $3,800, Phoenix Singles took photos of Gray and activated her profile for men to review but she says no men in her parameters wanted to date. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 3 On Your Side viewer says finding a compatible mate is kind of tricky and that's why she thought a dating service would make it a little easier, but nearly three months later and $3,800, she says she hasn't gone on one date yet.

"Tall, nice, kind, reliable, trustworthy all the things that women want," Dorothy Gray said.

Gray is describing some of the qualities she's looking for in a man.

"Men just don't seem sincere about wanting to have just one woman in their life," Gray said.

The Sun City woman divorced six years ago and spends her time hanging out with friends and staying fit by doing yoga.

As far as dating is concerned, she turned to a Scottsdale company called Phoenix Singles in hopes of finding a man she could spend time with.

"They assured me that had men in their database that fit the criteria that I was looking for," Gray said.

The website for Phoenix Singles says it has the most highly qualified relationship singles in the area.

That promising statement, along with the company's salespeople, got Gray's attention.

"Everyone came to the door, 'Oh my gosh, you're so beautiful. Oh my gosh, you won't have any problem. We have so many men in the database that fits your criteria, and look at you, my gosh why don't you already have someone?'"

Gray signed an agreement with Phoenix Singles back in March and was told she was getting a great deal for the money

"The fee I actually got a bargain. I paid $3,795 for the service but initially, it would have been over $7,000," Gray said.

For nearly $3,800, Phoenix Singles took photos of Gray and activated her profile for men to review.

In turn, she said she would be able to review profiles of available men who met her parameters.

"For height, I said minimum 6 feet, for age, I said between 60 and 70," Gray said.

Gray says days went by after signing up and not one profile fitting her qualifications popped up in her account.

After complaining to Phoenix Singles, she says they emailed her two possible candidates.

But one of those men stood 5 foot 6 inches. Remember, Gray wants to date a tall man.

After complaining again, Phoenix Single sent another pair of candidates. But they too didn't match her qualifications.

"On the 27 of March she sent me two more profiles. One was 14 years younger and the other one didn't specify a birth date but he looked like he was probably in his 50s and so I wasn't satisfied with that either," Gray said.

Frustrated, Gray contacted 3 On Your Side saying didn't feel she was getting what she paid for and wanted a full or at least a partial refund.

We reached out to Phoenix Singles, which refused to talk to 3 On Your Side on camera or by phone.

Instead, the sent an email saying, "Ms. Gray has not been proactive in her membership." They went on to say, "...we are more than happy to help Ms. Gray in finding selections for her." However, "A refund will not be given..."

Gray says she's disappointed and could have spent her $3,800 doing something else

"I thought, 'Hey, this is a slam dunk, you know, I’m going to be rolling. (laughs) But it just didn't happen that way. I mean, I have gotten not one profile that really fits the criteria that I was looking for," Gray said.

Phoenix Singles sent 3 On Your Side emails that included the following two statements:

Sent: Friday, June 09, 2017 3:15 PM

Hello Gary Harper,

“Member may rescind outlines the buyer’s right to a refund/cancellation and gives specific instructions regarding the cancellation protocol, which is in accordance with Arizona State Law. At the time Dorothy Gray signed Phoenix Singles’ membership contract, we properly disclosed our limited refund policy to Ms. Gray, as indicated by her signature on said contract and initials by cancellation procedures. The contract verbiage states that the clearly Phoenix Singles’ membership contract within three business days after contract is signed providing member sends a signed, written notice to Phoenix Singles by certified mail, or personally delivers a signed, written notice to Phoenix Singles.” No such cancellation was received by us; subsequently, Ms. Gray is still bound by the terms of the contract.

With that being said, We are more than happy to help Ms. Gray be proactive in her membership!

Sent: Thursday, June 08, 2017 1:02 PM

Subject: Re: 3 On Your Side

Ms. Gray has not been proactive in her membership, however we are more than happy to help Ms. Gray in finding selections for her. She is more than welcome to call the office and get assistance in finding someone for her. A refund will not be given due to the contract she signed. We have provided the service that was promised in the contract. If you have any further questions please contact me via email and I will be happy to answer them.

