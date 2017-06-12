Fry's grocery store expands store accessibility

Customers can track their bill as they go and pay when they are done shopping.

Customers can use the Scan Bag Go mobile app or in-store scanners.

Fry's grocery store will debut a new technology Wednesday that will allow customers to scan and bag items as they make their way through the store.

The Fry's store located near 59th Avenue and the Loop 101 will be the pilot store for the Scan Bag and Go mobile application.

The app allows customers to scan items, monitor their bill and checkout with ease. The store will also provide handheld scanners for customers with no smart phone.

You will still have the option to use the traditional checkout lane, but Fry's Store Manager Alan King says the new checkout option is a positive change for grocers.

"I think we are breaking ground on new ways of shopping," King said. "The customers really enjoy it because they have more control of their shopping experience that they have with us."

The store has no plans to cut staff because of the new technology. The Scan Bag Go stations will be manned by greeters and self-checkout helpers.

