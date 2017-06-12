Phoenix fire crews battling a 1st alarm junkyard fire

A massive junkyard fire in south Phoenix kept firefighters busy Monday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department Spokesman Capt. Rob McDade said the fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. near Broadway Rd. and 31st Ave.

Several ladder trucks poured water onto the area in an effort to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

McDade said the fire is burning within a large pile of debris at the junkyard. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Hazardous materials are a consideration to firefighters as they approach this fire because junkyards like this are known to store old, dangerous tanks and containers that had previously contained highly flammable materials, said McDade.

McDade said over 50 firefighters are working in this fire. One firefighter became overheated and showed signs of heat exhaustion, said McDade. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.