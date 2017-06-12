Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi is not getting the respect she deserves.

When it is all said and done, Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi should be recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. Unfortunately, she won't because of her gender. The list of her accomplishments rivals the all-time greats, she is a three-time collegiate champion, four-time gold medalist, three-time WNBA Champion and two-time league MVP. She has also dominated and won multiple titles in the Russian League.

This year, she became the WNBA'a all-time three-point shooter and is closing in on becoming the league's all-time scorer. She doesn't try to think about it. She just wants to embrace the moment when it happens.

Is this monumental achievement getting the attention it deserves? No. The reason is because Taurasi and women's basketball doesn't get the same traction and respect as the men's game. It is a shame because DT should be mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Seeing Taurasi play is magical, her will to win is as strong as any player to have ever played.

It bothers Phoenix Mercury Coach Sandy Brondello, who feels there is a discrimination towards women's basketball. Down deep, I believe it bothers Taurasi as well. But, she is the consummate professional and lets her game speaks for itself.

Always easy going, humble and very candid, Diana Taurasi is one of my favorite athletes to cover. She is genuine, accessible and great to talk to you, that is not always the case in professional sports. Please make it a point to go see her play. Because if you are a true basketball fan, you want to be able to say you saw one of the greatest of all-time..

