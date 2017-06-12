Arizona Game and Fish Department offers tours to Canyon Lake

Arizona Game and Fish Department offers tours to Canyon LakePosted: Updated:
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Glendale mom accused of smothering baby to death
A Glendale mother of three is facing charge of second-degree murder after her fiance told police she smothered their baby girl to death.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after being born 25 weeks early twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Medical Center to give back and give hope to families in the NICU.More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
The busiest fire station in the Valley needed a new fire truck but instead of buying one, they built one.More >
Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has spread up a ridge line toward a community in Payson.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
Father accused of rubbing hot sauce, pepper into eyes of 2-month-old
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' disease
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' disease
Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.
Missouri man freed after 17 years in prison when his lookalike is found
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
Thursday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Wrongfully convicted
Hear the story of a man who was wrongfully convicted and spent many years in prison for a crime he didn't commit -- Thursday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Video shows firefighter walk away from a huge explosion
The Limestone Fire Department in Maine was responding to a fire in the woods, but as the flames crept closer to the houses they ignited a propane tank.More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has grown to about 750 acres as of Sunday night and some are on standby to evacuate. (June 11, 2017)More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet. (June 10, 2017)More >
Video shows Illinois firefighter walk away from huge explosion
Driver crashes into crowd
Police believe a driver intentionally plowed into a group of people in Phoenix overnight. (Sunday, June 11, 2017)More >