Arizona Cardinals training camp is comin' up!Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after being born 25 weeks early twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Medical Center to give back and give hope to families in the NICU.More >
Seven years after being born 25 weeks early twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Medical Center to give back and give hope to families in the NICU.More >
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
Dry Drowning: Symptoms parents should know, preventative measures
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries
Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has spread up a ridge line toward a community in Payson.More >
A wildfire burning outside Payson has spread up a ridge line toward a community in Payson.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' disease
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' diseaseTwo recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.More >Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.More >
Previously-deported felons from Honduras arrested in Arizona
Previously-deported felons from Honduras arrested in Arizona
Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.More >
Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
Glendale mom accused of smothering baby to death
Glendale mom accused of smothering baby to death
A Glendale mother of three is facing charge of second-degree murder after her fiance told police she smothered their baby girl to death.More >
A Glendale mother of three is facing charge of second-degree murder after her fiance told police she smothered their baby girl to death.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has grown to about 750 acres as of Sunday night and some are on standby to evacuate. (June 11, 2017)More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet. (June 10, 2017)More >
Driver crashes into crowd
Driver crashes into crowd
Police believe a driver intentionally plowed into a group of people in Phoenix overnight. (Sunday, June 11, 2017)More >
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
Phoenix fire gets crafty making its own new fire truck
When a fire station in Phoenix needed a new truck they took matters into their own hands. (Tuesday, June 6, 2017)More >
Thousands fill downtown Phoenix streets for 'Equality March'
Thousands fill downtown Phoenix streets for 'Equality March'
Thousands of people filled Heritage Square to join a nationwide movement promoting a message of unity and equality. (June 11, 2017)More >