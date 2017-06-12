Arizona Cardinals training camp is comin' up!

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?

If you're suffering from football withdrawal, you're not alone. Arizona Cardinals fans looking to take the edge off with some training camp action have some hard and fast dates to look forward to now.

Get ready to circle some dates on the calendar because the franchise put out its #CardsCamp schedule Monday. There will be 18 open practices during the five-week camp at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

Admission and parking for the open practices are free.

"Further details about attending practices will be released in July, although it should be noted that the Kids Interactive Zone and the Kids Autograph Experience will be closed following the open practice on July 31 since most kids begin their school year in early August," according to AZCardinals.com.

The are two post-camp preseason games and then our Cards open their regular season in Detroit on Sept. 10. Their home opener against Dallas is on Sept. 25.

[RELATED: Arians says Cardinals having more fun in workouts this year]

[SECTIONS: Sports on azfamily.com | Arizona Cardinals on azfamily.com]

Friday, 7/21 -- Report Day

Saturday, 7/22 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, 7/23 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Monday, 7/24 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 7/25 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, 7/27 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Friday, 7/28 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 7/29 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

Sunday, 7/30 -- Off Day

Monday, 7/31 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8/3 -- Hall of Fame Game vs. Dallas (Canton, OH)

Friday, 8/4 -- Off Day

Monday, 8/7 -- Off Day

Tuesday, 8/8 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/9 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8/10 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8/12 -- Preseason game #2 vs. Oakland (Click here for tickets)

Sunday, 8/13 -- Off Day

Monday, 8/14 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 8/15 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/16 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8/17 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8/19 -- Preseason game #3 vs. Chicago - (Click here for tickets)

Sunday, 8/20 -- Off Day

Monday, 8/21 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 8/22 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 8/23 -- 2:00-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8/26 -- Preseason game #4 at Atlanta - (Click here for tickets)

Thursday, 8/24 -- Break Camp

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.