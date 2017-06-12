Murder trial of woman accused of locking child in box begins

Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen. left, is accused of killing her little cousin, Ame Deal, in 2011. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)

The trial of a woman accused in one of the most tragic cases of child abuse in Arizona history is set to get underway Monday.

Sammantha Allen is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of child abuse in the death of her little cousin, Ame Deal, in 2011.

Prosecutors say Allen locked the 10-year-old girl in a plastic storage box as punishment for stealing and eating a popsicle.

When Ame’s body was first found in the box, her family said she had hidden there while playing late-night game of hide and seek.

Although Ame’s father, her aunt, who was her legal guardian, and her grandmother are serving prison time for child abuse, Allen and her husband, John Michael Allen, are the only family members charged with murder.

John Michael Allen is slated to be tried in August. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in both cases.

Although the family's neighbors had their suspicions, the Arizona Department of Child Safety (formerly Child Protective Services) said it did not receive any reports regarding the abuse of Ame until after her death. There were, however, child welfare reports from Utah, where the family used to live, that listed Ame as an abused child.

