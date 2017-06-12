1 person dead, 1 missing after Lake Havasu boat accident

The 2010 35 foot Nordic twin motor boat was located on the beach near Spectator Point (Source: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

One person is dead and another person is missing after a boating accident on Lake Havasu on Saturday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses called 911 at approximately 8 p.m. to report the incident.

They said several people were thrown from a large boat into the water.

People on another boat rescued several victims out of the water.

One of those victims was a man who was unconscious and unresponsive. The good Samaritans used CPR in an attempt to revive the man.

As the rescue was underway, deputies said the 2010 35-foot Nordic twin-motor boat was seen circling at a high speed without anyone on board to control it.

The rescuers brought all the victims to the London Bridge Beach where they were met by members of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department

and the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

The unconscious man was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified 51-year-old Bruce Buchanan from Redondo Beach, California.

Meantime, officials determined that a female passenger who was on the boat was missing and last seen in the water by other boaters.

A search of the waterways and shorelines was immediately conducted by marine units from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Lake Havasu City Police Department, and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, along with a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

But the woman has not been found and the search is continuing with side scan sonar technology, a remotely operated submarine, and divers.

Officials said that the boat was found on the beach near Spectator Point and it clearly ran into the shore at a high speed.

Deputies spoke with several witnesses who advised that the boat was traveling north in the South Basin of Lake Havasu near Body Beach when it made a hard left turn, causing the boat to lose control, and eject all of its occupants into the water.

Alcohol appears to be a factor and the boat's operator, who was not injured, is cooperating with the investigation.

