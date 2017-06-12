April Warnecke shows Emily Noriega exactly where she needs to stand while working on the green screen. (Source: 3TV)

We’re getting you ready for monsoon 2017, which starts this week, with a focus on weather this week on Good Morning Arizona.

We’ll talk about what you can expect during the upcoming season and preview our annual monsoon special on 3TV and CBS5. We’ll also be starting something brand new -- the GMAZ Mini-Meteorologists.

Each day, I will get some help with the forecast from some pint-sized pros when it comes to Arizona weather.

Monday, June 12: Emily Noriega's practice round | Emily's live forecast

If your child is especially interested in science, the Arizona Science Center is a great place to visit this summer.

It has unique STEM-based camps, plus that awesome “Forces of Nature” exhibit for the weather-lovers.

There’s a special summer pass to the Arizona Science Center on sale through Groupon.

