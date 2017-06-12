GMAZ Mini-Meteorologists
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after being born 25 weeks early twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Medical Center to give back and give hope to families in the NICU.More >
Sheriff: Mom left her toddlers in a hot car to die, ignored their cries
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has spread up a ridge line toward a community in Payson.More >
6 reasons why mosquitoes love biting you more than others
The monsoon is right around the corner and so are the mosquitoes that come with our summer rains.More >
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' disease
2 Las Vegas hotel guests contract Legionnaires' disease

Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.
Previously-deported felons from Honduras arrested in Arizona
Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.More >
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used their site to dump an unwanted pet.More >
Police: Car plows into crowd in Phoenix parking lot
Phoenix police are investigating after a car ran into a crowd early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.More >
ADOT: Fire, crash cause 8-mile backup on I-17 in Black Canyon City
Motorists we advised to expect delays on Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City after a brush fire and crash caused traffic delays Sunday afternoon.More >
Child dies after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.More >
Preparing for the monsoon: How to stay safe on the road during a storm
Monsoon 2017 starts Thursday, and while we probably won’t see any monster storms for several days yet, now is the time to prepare.More >
Tempe red-light runner causes 2-vehicle collision
A truck with four passengers was hit after another truck ran a red light early Monday morning, according to Tempe police.More >
Phoenix police replace 13-year-old's stolen bicycle
After 13-year-old Alexander went into a store early one morning in May, he came out to find his bicycle stolen, according to a Phoenix Police Dept. Facebook post.More >
Highline Fire burning outside Payson reaches 750 acres
A wildfire burning outside Payson has grown to about 750 acres as of Sunday night and some are on standby to evacuate. (June 11, 2017)
Twins return to Mesa hospital that saved their lives
Seven years after their birth, twins Isha and Diya Goel returned to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardon Children's Medical Center on Wednesday to give back and give hope to families in the NICU. (Wednesday, June 7, 2017)
Unwanted pet dumped at new Tempe cat cafe
A café catering to cat lovers says someone used its site to dump an unwanted pet. (June 10, 2017)
Driver crashes into crowd
Police believe a driver intentionally plowed into a group of people in Phoenix overnight. (Sunday, June 11, 2017)
Thousands fill downtown Phoenix streets for 'Equality March'
Thousands of people filled Heritage Square to join a nationwide movement promoting a message of unity and equality. (June 11, 2017)
Trump crashes wedding
